For Dragons fans, a question that seemingly gets asked over and over again each and every week is 'where is our line speed?'

Take it from me.

I am one, and I'm fairly sure those I talk to about rugby league are absolutely sick of hearing me ask the same question every week, as if I were a broken record.

The last couple of weeks in particular have been absolutely diabolical.

That loss to the Dolphins was one of the most passive defensive efforts in recent memory. The Dragons quite literally stood on their tryline for most of the game and relied on first contact to slow down some of the NRL's best attacking weapons.

Needless to say, the in-form Dolphins racked up the points like they were going out of style.

Then there was last weekend.

Line speed wasn't the secret to a first half lead for the Dragons over the Cronulla Sharks, but it sure was the all too painfully obvious problem in the second half as the Sharks got back into, and then won, the contest despite playing miles below their best.

Just ask my colleague, the Sharks-mad Dan Nichols, what he thinks of his Shire side and their recent form. It isn't pretty.

It all stems back to a game early in the season, when the Dragons beat an understrength Melbourne Storm.

It was regarded as one of the most famous wins the club have had in a long, long time, and rightly so. Beating the Storm is no mean feat for any team, but even more so when you spend a majority of the game camped on your own goal line.

On that occasion though, Melbourne were missing Jahrome Hughes, it was wet, and Tyran Wishart had a shocker in the number seven.

That, combined with the quality of contact on the line, led from the likes of Valentine Holmes, Damien Cook and Clint Gutherson that afternoon from St George Illawarra saw the joint-venture outfit cling on for a narrow win.