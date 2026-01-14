It was confirmed on Wednesday that Shaun Wane left his role as head coach of England with immediate effect following Australia's clean sweep of last year's Ashes series.

The decision brings to an end Wane's six-year stint in charge, which included memorable moments such as series victories over Tonga and Samoa, as well as a winning record of 73 per cent.

"It has been the honour of my life to coach England Rugby League over the last six years but after careful reflection I believe the time is right to step aside and allow the program to move forward into its next chapter," Wane said.

"I'm incredibly grateful to all the players, coaches and staff I've worked alongside during that time, their commitment and professionalism made those moments possible."

While Wane's departure was necessary, it leaves England scrambling to find a new head coach with the 2026 Rugby League World Cup only months away.

With confirmation that the next appointment would most likely be part time, it opens the door for a host of current NRL or Super League head and assistant coaches.

Names such as Sam Burgess, Paul Rowley and Matt Peet, who are all in charge of Super League teams, have been touted as potential replacements.

Willie Peters, who won a premiership with Hull KR but is now an assistant coach to Kevin Walters for the Kangaroos, has also been mentioned.

But it is believed that Peters is too valuable an asset to the Kangaroos and letting him depart to a rival nation this close to a World Cup would be too much of a hindrance to their title defence.

Regardless of who England appoint, the nation's performance at the 2026 RLWC will be under the microscope, especially their blockbuster opening round clash against Tonga in Perth.