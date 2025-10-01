The Canberra Raiders experienced the highest of the highs in 2025, but also encountered the lowest of the lows.

In a roller coaster season that saw them earn the minor premiership just a few weeks before being knocked out of the finals altogether, Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart probably felt he aged about 10 years this season.

Despite the Raiders' disappointing end to 2025, their regular season was close to perfection, which earned Stuart this year's Dally M Coach of the Year award.

Known as one of the more outspoken characters in our game, Stuart was still visibly gutted with the Raiders' shock finals exit, and he made sure everyone knew it.

"It's an award that is owned by so many people," Stuart told Dally Ms host Braith Anasta upon receiving the award.

"Everybody is on the journey with a coach, and it's hard to do it without them."

He then went on to address his side's shock back-to-back finals losses, making his thoughts on how his side ended their season crystal clear.

"I always say, you can't be a good coach without good players, and I've got the best team in the competition,” he said confidently, despite their poor season finish.

"Personally, I believe we should still be in the competition, but I'm biased."

Despite the Raiders' unexpectedly short finals stint, Stuart believes his side will be better for it in 2026.

"I'm disappointed we're not [in the Grand Final] but it'll give us fight and that's what we have to do," Stuart said.