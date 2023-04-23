For years rugby league stars have been lured to the NRL's cross-code rival, but it seems CEO Anthony Abdo and ARLC chairman Peter V'landys want to strike back.

As reported by The Sun/Herald writer Danny Weidler, the NRL hatched a plan to give clubs $1m in salary cap compensation to lure players from outside rugby league systems in Australia, New Zealand and England. Primarily the NRL aims to target rugby stocks in Argentina, South Africa and even NFL talent in the USA.

The plan has undoubtedly been made public as a consequence of rugby's successful raid on Roosters star Joseph Suallii, something well publicised to have frustrated the league bosses.

More than just a plot for rugby revenge, another aim of the idea is to attract fans from across the world as the game attempts to pinch their favourite athletes.

However, the program would surely mean that NRL teams will try to lure back some previously poached talent, with teams likely to have eyes on rugby stars such as Marika Koroibete and Suliasi Vunivalu.

Adding to the cross code competition rivalry, Rugby Australia boss Hamish McLennan has once again taken it upon himself to publicly criticise the plan.

“I thought the scary league guys didn't care about rugby union,” McLennan said. “Like we've always said, it's a free market, but this shows how worried they are by the resurgence in rugby. It's quite outstanding, really.”

“I reckon they've got buckley's in those markets. They'll be total snobs with league and would look down on it. But go for it.”

Clubs are likely licking their lips upon hearing the NRL's plans, especially after seeing the impact of ex-Rugby sevens Olympian Lachlan Miller at the Newcastle Knights.

With the potential of signing completely unknown players to most of the Australian audience, we could be seeing many more fresh faces in the NRL soon.

The NRL's bid of encouraging clubs to sign more internationally does not currently have a set date, so at this stage we will have to simply sit back and wait.