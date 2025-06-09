Taylan May's NRL return is on the verge of being locked in, with reports suggesting he has agreed to a train and trial deal with the Wests Tigers.

The move will see him link up at the joint-venture with forward and brother Terrell May, who has been one of the NRL's most in-form players over the first half of 2025.

The train and trial deal will see May link up with the Tigers immediately, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting he underwent a medical at the joint-venture club on Monday morning.

It will put him on the NRL's base rate, salary wise, but he will be allowed to play straight away once the contract is registered with the NRL.

Train and trial players, as well as those on pathways deals, are allowed to play NRL from Round 11.

May was previously believed to be well into negotiations with the South Sydney Rabbitohs after the Tigers had pulled out of the race for his signature, but a change of heart in recent weeks has seen the Tigers come back into the fray and snare his signature.

The former Penrith Panther, who at one stage was stood down under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy over a now resolved off-field matter, has scored 17 tries in 30 NRL games after debuting for the club from the foot of the mountains in 2021.

He has also played five Tests for Samoa.

No other NRL clubs outside of the Tigers and Rabbitohs were believed to be interested in his signature, while there was also reported interest from Warrington.

It comes after Apisai Koroisau, who himself is negotiating with the Tigers over his future, recently endorsed the move.

"He's an incredible player. He's (had it) pretty hard off the field at the time but it sort of is what it is at the moment and the club will execute that if needed," Koroisau was quoted as saying.

"It's hard to come by these kind of guys.

"He works out in the backfield and you need that from your wingers these days and he's that quick - some of that speed you can't teach.

"I'm sure there's a few clubs going for him so we'll see what happens."