The St George Illawarra Dragpons have been named as the most likely rival outfit to land the services of star New Zealand Warriors halfback Luke Metcalf.

The 26-year-old rose to become one of the best halfbacks in the game during the first half of 2025 before an ACL injury ended his campaign.

While there are question marks about how he will return from the potentially 12-month lay-off, Metcalf has already been tabled a two-year deal by the Warriors to extend his time at the club through until at least the end of 2028.

There are no guarantees of him signing that contract though, with the halfback potentially eyeing a return to Australia.

All indications are that he will now head to free agency on November 1 to gauge his market value.

The Perth Bears are almost certain to have a roll of the dice for his services, while journalist Michael Carayannis told Triple M Radio that the Dragons are now the club to watch.

“It's a big couple of weeks for Luke Metcalf, the Warriors have put an offer to him, a two-year extension,” Carayannis said.

“Three more years at the Warriors off the back of an ACL, that has sort of complicated things.

“But I don't think the injury will put clubs off, you look at the way he started this season. He would have been the only one to challenge James Tedesco for the Dally M by the end of the year.

“The Dragons will be one to watch with him, he's going to look at a potential desire to return to Sydney, he just had a child and just got married.

“But they love him at the Warriors... it's going to be hard for him to leave that joint if he does end up going. I think the offer is good, I don't think it's going to be a money thing.”

The Dragons have signed Daniel Atkinson as their new halfback from the start of 2026, but there are question marks around how the Sharks utility - who has been viewed more as a fullback, centre or five-eighth - will perform in the role alongside either Kyle Flanagan or Lyhkan King-Togia at five-eighth.

Signing Metcalf could allow the Dragons to move Atkinson to the number six jumper in 2027, with the current Warrior taking over at halfback.