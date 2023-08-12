Gold Coast Titans and Papua New Guinea international forward Jacob Alick has found himself targeted by a club after appearing in his first NRL career game this season.

The 23-year-old forward, who has spent most of the season in the Queensland Cup with the Burleigh Bears, recently made his NRL debut against the Dolphins in Round 19 after a string of great performances in the reserve grade.

Competing with the likes of David Fifita and Joe Stimon for a spot in the first-grade team, according to Hull Live, Super League club Hull FC is trying to lure him away from the Titans, identifying him as a player of interest.

In 16 appearances for the Bears, Alick has managed an incredible 11 tries and 12 line breaks and an average of 117 metres per game. He is also fifth in the Queensland Cup for offloads, creating second chances for his teammates, spacing out the opposition defenders.

Coming off the interchange bench in his NRL debut, he played 60 minutes on the field, making 34 tackles (94.4 per cent efficiency), 124 running metres, two offloads and one line break as the club narrowly lost by two points, 21-23.

While he has only played in the NRL once, he is not unknown to the international arena, having made five test matches for the Kumals. This included being named in one of two starting second-row spots in every game of the Rugby League World Cup that occurred at the end of last year.

Hull FC have also been linked to Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs front-rower Franklin Pele as the Dogs aim to clear up some space in their salary cap.