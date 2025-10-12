The 2025 NRL season is over, and the wash up is still ongoing after the Brisbane Broncos pulled off a famous premiership victory over the Melbourne Storm.

It might have been one of the all-time grand finals, but it was also an exceptional season.

Every game in 2025 saw Zero Tackle's panel - consisting of founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor, cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis to determine our MVP.

While James Tedesco was streets ahead in the MVP rankings by the end of the regular season, there were plenty of players who were able to rack up a healthy tally of votes.

Today, we can reveal the top ten players by votes from each club in 2025.

Brisbane Broncos

1. Payne Haas (188 votes, 3rd place)

2. Reece Walsh (168 votes, 5th place)

3. Patrick Carrigan (108 votes, 35th place)

4. Kotoni Staggs (103 votes, 38th place)

5. Ezra Mam (66 votes, 62nd place)

6. Adam Reynolds (54 votes, 80th place)

7. Xavier Willison (35 votes, 106th place)

8. Selwyn Cobbo (23 votes, 145th place)

9. Josiah Karapani (23 votes, 145th place)

10. Ben Hunt (18 votes, 176th place)

Canberra Raiders

1. Joseph Tapine (159 votes, 7th place)

2. Hudson Young (131 votes, 20th place)

3. Ethan Strange (122 votes, 26th place)

4. Kaeo Weekes (100 votes, 40th place)

5. Matthew Timoko (77 votes, 55th place)

6. Jamal Fogarty (72 votes, 56th place)

7. Sebastian Kris (66 votes, 62nd place)

8. Savelio Tamale (64 votes, 67th place)

9. Corey Horsburgh (39 votes, 99th place)

10. Xavier Savage (36 votes, 104th place)

Canterbury Bulldogs

1. Connor Tracey (150 votes, 10th place)

2. Jacob Kiraz (113 votes, 31st place)

3. Viliame Kikau (106 votes, 36th place)

4. Stephen Crichton (88 votes, 47th place)

5. Matt Burton (71 votes, 57th place)

6. Max King (68 votes, 60th place)

7. Lachlan Galvin (61 votes, 72nd place)

8. Bronson Xerri (58 votes, 74th place)

9. Jacob Preston (54 votes, 80th place)

10. Bailey Hayward (34 votes, 108th place)

Cronulla Sharks

1. Addin Fonua-Blake (158 votes, 8th place)

2. William Kennedy (146 votes, 11th place)

3. Nicho Hynes (135 votes, 17th place)

4. Blayke Brailey (130 votes, 23rd place)

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo (46 votes, 88th place)

6. Braydon Trindall (45 votes, 90th place)

7. KL Iro (31 votes, 118th place)

8. Teig Wilton (31 votes, 118th place)

9. Sione Katoa (27 votes, 135th place)

10. Sam Stonestreet (23 votes, 145th place)

Gold Coast Titans

1. AJ Brimson (105 votes, 37th place)

2. Jayden Campbell (89 votes, 45th place)

3. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (79 votes, 52nd place)

4. Phillip Sami (47 votes, 86th place)

5. Keano Kini (36 votes, 104th place)

6. Kieran Foran (24 votes, 142nd place)

7. Beau Fermor (20 votes, 164th place)

8. Alofiana Khan-Pereira (20 votes, 164th place)

9. David Fifita (14 votes, 195th place)

10. Chris Randall (14 votes, 195th place)

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Lehi Hopoate (131 votes, 20th place)

2. Tom Trbojevic (125 votes, 24th place)

3. Daly Cherry-Evans (117 votes, 29th place)

4. Haumole Olakau'atu (87 votes, 49th place)

5. Tolutau Koula (68 votes, 60th place)

6. Reuben Garrick (38 votes, 101st place)

7. Luke Brooks (33 votes, 111th place)

8. Siosiua Taukeiaho (29 votes, 127th place)

9. Jason Saab (23 votes, 145th place)

10. Ethan Bullemor (22 votes, 153rd place)

Melbourne Storm

1. Eliesa Katoa (142 votes, 13th place)

2. Cameron Munster (122 votes, 26th place)

3. Ryan Papenhuyzen (95 votes, 41st place)

4. Harry Grant (94 votes, 42nd place)

5. Xavier Coates (89 votes, 45th place)

6. Jahrome Hughes (88 votes, 47th place)

7. Stefano Utoikamanu (58 votes, 74th place)

8. Sua Fa'alogo (51 votes, 82nd place)

9. Grant Anderson (34 votes, 108th place)

10. Nick Meaney (30 votes, 122nd place)

New Zealand Warriors

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (160 votes, 6th place)

2. Erin Clark (123 votes, 25th place)

3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (110 votes, 34th place)

4. Luke Metcalf (69 votes, 58th place)

5. Chanel Harris-Tavita (61 votes, 72nd place)

6. Wayde Egan (40 votes, 95th place)

7. Mitchell Barnett (38 votes, 101st place)

8. Taine Tuaupiki (31 votes, 118th place)

9. Jackson Ford (28 votes, 129th place)

10. Leka Halasima (20 votes, 164th place)

Newcastle Knights

1. Fletcher Sharpe (82 votes, 51st place)

2. Bradman Best (62 votes, 69th place)

3. Dylan Lucas (55 votes, 79th place)

4. Kalyn Ponga (51 votes, 82nd place)

5. Dane Gagai (43 votes, 91st place)

6. Greg Marzhew (40 votes, 95th place)

7. Jacob Saifiti (21 votes, 157th place)

8. James Schiller (18 votes, 176th place)

9. Tyson Gamble (11 votes, 214th place)

10. Jack Cogger (11 votes, 214th place)

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Scott Drinkwater (158 votes, 8th place)

2. Tom Dearden (114 votes, 30th place)

3. Jaxon Purdue (83 votes, 50th place)

4. Braidon Burns (34 votes, 108th place)

5. Jason Taumalolo (32 votes, 113th place)

6. Jake Clifford (25 votes, 139th place)

7. Reece Robson (23 votes, 145th place)

8. Murray Taulagi (20 votes, 164th place)

9. Robert Derby (14 votes, 195th place)

10. Viliami Vailea (12 votes, 209th place)

Parramatta Eels

1. Isaiah Iongi (119 votes, 28th place)

2. Zac Lomax (101 votes, 39th place)

3. Josh Addo-Carr (94 votes, 42th place)

4. Mitchell Moses (79 votes, 52nd place)

5. Jack Williams (46 votes, 88th place)

6. Junior Paulo (32 votes, 113th place)

7. Dean Hawkins (30 votes, 122nd place)

8. J'maine Hopgood (21 votes, 157th place)

9. Dylan Brown (19 votes, 174th place)

10. Will Penisini (18 votes, 176th place)

Penrith Panthers

1. Nathan Cleary (146 votes, 11th place)

2. Dylan Edwards (137 votes, 16th place)

3. Blaize Talagi (62 votes, 69th place)

4. Isaah Yeo (62 votes, 69th place)

5. Brian To'o (57 votes, 76th place)

6. Paul Alamoti (49 votes, 84th place)

7. Thomas Jenkins (41 votes, 93rd place)

8. Lindsay Smith (40 votes, 95th place)

9. Izack Tago (35 votes, 106th place)

10. Casey McLean (32 votes, 113th place)

South Sydney Rabbitohs

1. Keaon Koloamatangi (132 votes, 19th place)

2. Jye Gray (131 votes, 20th place)

3. Latrell Mitchell (79 votes, 52nd place)

4. Tallis Duncan (48 votes, 85th place)

5. Jamie Humphreys (28 votes, 129th place)

6. Alex Johnston (28 votes, 129th place)

7. Tevita Tatola (13 votes, 201st place)

8. Jai Arrow (13 votes, 201st place)

9. Peter Mamouzelos (12 votes, 209th place)

10. Jack Wighton (11 votes, 214th place)

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Clint Gutherson (140 votes, 14th place)

2. Valentine Holmes (66 votes, 62nd place)

3. Moses Suli (56 votes, 77th place)

4. Jaydn Su'A (39 votes, 99th place)

5. Tyrell Sloan 932 votes, 113th place)

6. Mathew Feagai (30 votes, 122th place)

7. Christian Tuipulotu (28 votes, 129th place)

8. Luciano Leilua (26 votes, 136th place)

9. Damien Cook (26 votes, 136th place)

10. Jacob Liddle (20 votes, 164th place)

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco (266 votes, 1st place)

2. Mark Nawaqanitawase (140 votes, 14th place)

3. Naufahu Whyte (111 votes, 32nd place)

4. Daniel Tupou (69 votes, 58th place)

5. Sam Walker (66 votes, 62nd place)

6. Robert Toia (41 votes, 93rd place)

7. Hugo Savala (30 votes, 122nd place)

8. Connor Watson (28 votes, 127th place)

9. Siua Wong (28 votes, 129th place)

10. Sandon Smith (25 votes, 139th place)

The Dolphins

1. Herbie Farnworth (169 votes, 4th place)

2. Isaiya Katoa (135 votes, 17th place)

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (111 votes, 32nd place)

4. Kodi Nikorima (65 votes, 66th place)

5. Trai Fuller (42 votes, 92nd place)

6. Jake Averillo (37 votes, 103rd place)

7. Jeremy Marshall-King (28 votes, 129th place)

8. Connelly Lemuelu (26 votes, 136th place)

9. Kurt Donoghoe (23 votes, 145th place)

10. Tevita Naufahu (23 votes, 145th place)

Wests Tigers

1. Terrell May (206 votes, 2nd place)

2. Jahream Bula (91 votes, 44th place)

3. Taylan May (56 votes, 77th place)

4. Adam Doueihi (47 votes, 86th place)

5. Fonua Pole (40 votes, 95th place)

6. Sunia Turuva (33 votes, 111th place)

7. Jarome Luai (32 votes, 113th place)

8. Latu Fainu (24 votes, 142nd place)

9. Starford To'a (22 votes, 153rd place)

10. Apisai Koroisau (21 votes, 157th place)