After a 17-year standoff with the South Sydney owners, club legend George Piggins and his wife Nolene will return back to the Rabbitohs.

Revealed by The Daily Telegraph this morning the Piggins couple have agreed to transfer their life memberships to the club's new entity. This is breaking news and comes after the couple had a stand-off with club owners Russell Crowe and Peter Holmes a Court in 2006.

It was in 2006 when all South Sydney life members had to reapply for that unique distinction, under the 'Crowe-Holmes a Court entity'. Unfortunately, Piggins and his wife opposed the decision deciding not to reapply as an act of anger.

"It is fantastic news for all Souths fans. We can never forget what George did for Souths. It's important that every young kid that wears our famous jumper knows all about George Leslie Piggins,” Craig Coleman said, another club legend at the Rabbitohs.

"George and Nolene's contribution to our club can never be understated and their place in the history of the Rabbitohs is secure," Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said.

"The players and coaches are proud to see George at training and it will be great to celebrate the transfer of their life memberships at our AGM in a few weeks."

George Piggins was made a life member in 1978, while his wife joined him on the illustrious list in 2002. His induction comes after playing 12 seasons (1967-78) and coaching five seasons (1986-90) with Souths. He was also instrumental in their re-inclusion into the NRL during the early 2000s.

Journalist Norm Lipson who has become a confidante of the Piggins family has been the driving force to end the 17 year stand-off.

"He richly deserves the club's accolade by bestowing life membership on him and his wife, Nolene, whose enormous efforts, until now, have gone unsung," Lipson said.

"Remember, George spent more than half a century as player, coach and administrator of the Rabbitohs and famously and selflessly led the herculean effort to save the club from extinction."