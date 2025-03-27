Following an uncharacteristic loss that saw the reigning four-time premiers drop their third-straight match, Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary took the brunt of the blame in his post-match press conference.

Cleary didn't mince his words when talking to the media, visibly defeated as he pinpointed his side's weaknesses.

"We made errors, couldn't defend them, compounded them, then found new ways to make them... we haven't got any rhythm in the way we're playing."

ADVERTISEMENT

It was clear the Panthers were lacking their usual character, with the absence of Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards visibly noticeable throughout the side's performance.

When asked if he can recall a half quite as disappointing as their first in the match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Cleary said he "can't remember one ever [as bad]."

While the mastermind coach said it was "still early" in the season, he admitted he needed to "take responsibility" for his team's performances in the opening four rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about a controversial call that resulted in a disallowed try for Moses Leota, Cleary said he "honestly thought it was a try," and that it would've been "very handy."

RELATED >> Penrith's nightmare continues with three players suffering injuries

It was an unlucky night for the Penrith Panthers on the injury front as well as the scoreboard, with key players Scott Sorensen (head knock), Trent Toelau (knee), and Brian To'o (hamstring) all failing to finish the game.

Cleary was icy in the press conference, however, after winning four premierships in a row, he knows that seasons aren't won in the opening four rounds, promising fans better days ahead.

“You haven't seen the real us yet. Once we do, you can start making judgments."