Outside of four NRL games in 2018, Ivan Cleary has mentored Jarome Luai for the entirety of his first-grade career, and if the coach has his way, that won't end in 2024.

While all the focus lies on Sunday's decider, there has been talk for months regarding Luai's future at the foot of the mountains, free to talk to rival clubs from November 1st as rivals ready the chequebooks.

Canberra has emerged as a major player with the likes of Jack Wighton, Matt Frawley and Brad Schneider all departing, leaving with them Jamal Fogarty, potentially Kaeo Weekes and a select few youngsters to guide them through.

There's no doubt Luai will be able to earn way more outside of Penrith, with the Panthers only able to offer him $750,000 per year compared to seven figures elsewhere.

However, Ivan hopes the jumping-and-skipping five-eighth stays put.

"He belongs with us, we belong with him – it's a good fit," Cleary told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's like a lot of our boys: if he really wanted to get as much money as he wanted to, he would probably get it.

"But I think we can come up with something that's very good for him. It's a good fit."

While long-term friends Stephen Crichton and Spencer Leniu are leaving the Panthers after Sunday's Grand Final, Luai has delayed those conversations until the dust is settled in this year's competition.

"It is (on the back burner). I think it was important to make that call. You don't come by grand finals often, and you want to limit your distractions," Luai said.

"I'm fully focused on what I need to do for this next week, and making sure my mind is right and my body is right.

"I've had a great year, and a great time with this group. This is what you work towards all year.

"I won't get too caught up in the stars about it and worrying about what ifs. I'll worry about enjoying this moment and getting back to work on Monday."

A decision is expected to be made before the end of the year as to whether Jarome joins the exodus or commits to the club, however regardless, a third consecutive premiership would cement him as a Panther legend on Sunday night.