Penrith Panthers super coach Ivan Cleary has reportedly decided on whether he will lead the Papua New Guinea Chiefs out for their maiden appearance in the NRL in 2028.\n\nThe new franchise reportedly reached out to Cleary to test the waters to see if there was interest in the four-time premiership winning coach making a switch to the new Melanesian club.\n\nAlthough it has come to a decision, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that Cleary has confirmed to his close circle that he won't make the switch to the Chiefs.\n\nIn what would have been a dream set-up for Chiefs boss Michael Chammas, he will have to look elsewhere for the head coaching position.\n\nThe front-runners for the role look to have been finalised to Jason Demetriou and Adrian Lam, with Chammas telling the Daily Telegraph last week he will be looking to seek their talents.\n“There's a lot of good coaches out there. We'll work with the NRL to make sure we get the best coach,” Chammas said.\n“There's a lot of guys who have got connections to the area. Jason Demetriou is currently the national coach; Adrian Lam, obviously, is very well connected to Papua New Guinea."\nWith Ivan out of the picture, it has essentially ruled out Nathan Cleary's chances of making the switch over to the Melanesian country, who will also be off-contract with his dad at the end of 2027.\nAnother option for Chammas to consider is the appointment of Hull KR's head coach Willie Peters, who recently claimed the World Club Challenge against the Brisbane Broncos.\nPeters has been earmarked as the next best coach that currently isn't in an NRL system, and will be on Chammas's radar after the valiant win against the Broncos. \nThe Chiefs will enter the competition in 2028 as the code's 19th club, and will be looking to field a competitive side ready to secure a finals berth in their maiden year.