Ivan Cleary has responded to reports involving the future of Sunia Turuva after rumours emerged that the winger has informed the club that he will seek offers from rival clubs.

Off-contract at the end of the season, The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that Turuva's agent, Mark Stewart, recently met with the club to inform them that he will seek offers from rival clubs before agreeing to sign a new contract with the Panthers, stalling the contract negotiations in the process.

While the Penrith Panthers are only willing to keep him on a reported $350,000 per season, it is understood that he could attract at least $500,000 per season on the open market.

After claiming the Dally M Rookie of the Year Award last year, Turuva has been in tremendous form to begin the year and scored his first career hat-trick on Thursday evening against the Sydney Roosters.

"Yeah, of course I am," Cleary said when asked if he was hopeful that the Fijian international would remain at the club beyond the end of this season.

"I'm not too sure, to be honest," he added when asked about the status of the contract negotiations with Turuva's management.

Despite cementing his spot in the backline, his future has become uncertain after the club recently extended the contract of fellow outside backs Izack Tago, Taylan May and Paul Alamoti

Tago's new contract will see him earn a reported $750,000 per season, while May will be on approximately $500,000 per season.

Despite the reports from The Herald, Turuva has made it no secret that he wants to remain with the Panthers for the long term.

"That's kind of what it's going to have to be, I love this club; it's home," Turuva told Zero Tackle earlier this year.

"I played all my juniors here (and) won my first ring here, so I think that is what it has to be."