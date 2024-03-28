Sunia Turuva, the 2023 Dally M Rookie of the Year may be on the move away from the Penrith Panthers after contract negotiations have reportedly stalled.

Currently off-contract at the end of the season, Turuva is coming off a breakout season in the NRL and has cemented his spot on the wing and in the backline which consists of Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o, Izack Tago, and Taylan May.

However, Turuva could soon leave after the club confirmed the contract extensions of centres Tago, May, and Paul Alamoti.

The Panthers also have no shortage of talent coming through the ranks, such as Jesse McLean and Casey McLean.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Turuva's agent, Mark Stewart, recently met with the club to inform them that he will seek offers from rival clubs before agreeing to sign a new contract with the Panthers, stalling the contract negotiations.

It is understood that Turuva could attract close to $500,000 on the open market, but the Panthers are only willing to keep him on a salary of $350,000 per season.

If the two parties can't come to an agreement, the winger could become the latest name to depart the foot of the mountains, following the likes of Jarome Luai and Apisai Korisau (Wests Tigers), Villiame Kikau, Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs), and Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters), among others.

Despite the reports from The Herald, Turuva has made it no secret that he wants to remain with the Panthers for the long term.

"That's kind of what it's going to have to be, I love this club; it's home," Turuva told Zero Tackle earlier this year.

"I played all my juniors here (and) won my first ring here, so I think that is what it has to be."