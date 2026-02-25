The pre-season has now officially drawn to a close!

The Eels pocketed a handy cheque as winners of the Pre-Season Challenge, Hull KR lifted the World Club Championship trophy and every club is now convinced their team will win it all in 2026.

Although the past three weeks have produced some fun footy, it's time for the real stuff to begin.

Before we shift our attention toward Vegas though, we have some talking points to cover. This week we look at our first controversial refereeing decision of the season, the World Club Challenge and some more trial overreactions.

Below are 20 thoughts from week three of the pre-season.

1. Despite massive reaction online over the massive Origin eligibility changes, and let me just check real quickly, yes the sky has indeed not fallen. Truthfully it looks as though only Addin Fonua-Blake and potentially Briton Nikora/Victor Radley will become available. Jahrome Hughes has already said he won't make himself available. Sam Walker potentially playing for England is probably the biggest storyline to come out of the move.

2. In this week'd edition of Trial Overreaction: Penrith and Melbourne are reportedly done after copping trial hidings. Melbourne's depth is supposedly horrible despite them winning Jersey Flegg last year while Penrith have proven they can be last at some point yet still almost win the title. Relax!

3. Just to prove the ridiculousness of the pre-season, Melbourne and Penrith finished last and second last. The Eels, Titans and Tigers finished top three. If the Storm and Panthers finish 16th and 17th while the Eels, Tigers, Titans and Cowboys make up the top four, I will literally eat my hat on live stream.

4. That said, the $100,000 makes the pre-season fun. The Titans mowed down a near impossible points differential in entertaining fashion on Saturday night. They fell a few offloads short of the title. As long as you don't take it seriously, I love the new pre-season cup.

5. Across the other side of the world, the Broncos left their run too late and saw the NRL drop yet another World Club Challenge to the Super League. Show of hands, who actually believes Hull KR are a better team than Brisbane? It's a first trial for Brisbane whilst Hull, at home, have enjoyed a full pre-season and a competition game. Again, I enjoy the WCC but the result cannot be taken with any degree of seriousness at all.

6. I am a Sharks fan. I am Michael Gabrael's biggest fan outside of his family. Those statements made, there is no way in the world he should have been awarded a penalty try on Saturday afternoon. A penalty? Sure! Sin bin? Ehh, I wouldn't have even called for that. Gabrael was absolutely held back, so perhaps to the letter of the law the officials nailed that, but he had time to re-set himself, cook and butter some toast and then eat it before planting the ball down. A lucky escape for the youngster.

7. Nathan Cleary was set to challenge the grading of a high tackle charge. It would have played out by the time this publishes. This felt like a one game suspension, which ultimately hasn't been offered. Grade One screams accident to me. Grade Two a little intent. I don't think this was anything other than "oops, that was high". Penalty, sin bin and a week is fair. That said, he's rolled the dice so it's either a fine or three games. I'm sure whatever outcome has eventuated has been handled well by fans.

8. Luckily, even if he does cop three weeks (two plus one week for challenging if they can't win) it wouldn't rule Cleary out of Dally M contention. A two week suspension rules players ineligible to win the award. Pre-season offences don't count. It would have been chaos if the Medal favourite was ruled out before a second of NRL action.

9. Heamasi Makasini produced the undoubted highlight of the pre-season by absolutely trolleying current NSW and former Kangaroo fullback Dylan Edwards en route to a brilliant try. To say he is one to watch is a drastic understatement.

10. I know Manly coach Anthony Seibold will opt not to rush him in, but there has to be a real urge to play 19 year-old halfback Joey Walsh sooner than later. That Brooks/Fogarty partnership is not one I am overly excited about. I'm not taking too much out of a trial but Manly fans certainly don't disagree.

11. Far be it from me to question Ricky Stuart, but I really have to ask what exactly his side took out of the pre-season. Ok they had a big win against the Melbourne Flegg team but they didn't run out any of the stars against Cronulla. I know they faltered late last season but I hardly think foregoing a 25 minute stint in a pre-season game is going to be the difference.

12. Roosters fans can be happy with their sides hit out on Saturday evening. The Sam Walker/Daly Cherry-Evans combo will take time to click but it looked good for their first game. The Eels ultimately ran the Chooks down once the first graders were on the sideline, but they dominated the "real" stuff.

13. Didn't that Souths left edge look lethal on Sunday afternoon!? Everyone seems to think the Bunnies are a force this season, if they can stay fit. I agree. Unfortunately though it seems a huge "if". Walker, Mitchell and Fifita looked a million dollars on the left. Not one of those players has been overly available for their club in the past two seasons. Hopefully it changes as Souths fans deserve a good run of luck.

14. The Sharks wing situation looked to be "how do three go into two?" after the Grand Final. Now it looks to be a case of who can actually run out there. Ronaldo Mulitalo will miss most of the season due to the ACL injury suffered playing for New Zealand while Sione Katoa looks to have a groin injury. Sam Stonestreet looked slick on Saturday evening but now it looks like centre Mawene Hiroti will have to step up. Otherwise it's down to rookie options.

15. I am so excited about the Titans in 2026. Truthfully I said the same last year, and they flamed out ... but 2026 will be different. How can you not be excited about a Kini, Brimson, Campbell, Verrills spine? Sign me up please and thank you!

16. It's good to see Brandon Smith in a positive mindset. He's one of the most entertaining players in the competition and I really hope we get to enjoy a full season of his on field antics. He gave an 11/10 interview after Souths win on Sunday afternoon. Great signs.

17. I've come to accept, and perhaps even love Vegas, but this international round one idea gets a pass from me. Vegas is special cause ... it's Vegas. We've seen the AFL hold games overseas to little fanfare. I fear a similar result. It just adds flying time that isn't really needed. You can't have the entire competition on a bye/week off after a round like this either.

18. NSW Cup returns this weekend. I'll make my annual pledge, that if you have the means and the time, catch some NSW Cup action. It's an incredible quality of footy and the home of many future stars of the game.

19. The Bulldogs surely look to be the best placed team to make use of the extended bench. Given they have 15 utility options. Seriously though, the makeup of the six man bench is going to be a major talking point for a few weeks, until coaches work it out. I still maintain four forwards, a half and a back is the obvious choice but we'll see in a matter of hours.

20. Fletcher Sharpe was Newcastle's best player last year, by some margin. His efforts look to be rewarded with a bench spot come Round One. I understand the thinking to play Dylan Browne and Sandon Smith in the halves but surely you have to find a spot for Sharpe in the run on side. He'll play fullback if Ponga isn't fit but you have to believe he's a winger, at worst.