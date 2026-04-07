The Canberra Raiders' rocky start has seen them slip to second-last on the NRL ladder after five rounds.

With the departure of Jamal Fogarty to the Manly Sea Eagles, it has opened the door for rookie Ethan Sanders to take the position of chief playmaker, partnering Ethan Strange, who has only just notched up 50 NRL games.

It's made them a very inexperienced spine, joined by impressive youngster Kaeo Weekes and 138-NRL game hooker Tom Starling.

The Raiders' only win this year has come in a golden point thriller in round 1, which saw Sanders stand up and win the game for the green machine.

Since then, the Raiders haven't been able to land a punch.

As the club's halves pairing, it comes naturally that the duo of Sanders and Strange has come under fire for their side's start to the season; however, premiership-winning halfback Chad Townsend has leapt to their defence, saying on SEN that the learning curves will benefit them.

“Sanders, after that round one game where he kicked that field goal, he probably hasn't had his best couple of weeks,” Townsend said on SEN League.

“I think Sanders defensively, he missed a couple of tackles yesterday when they had a man in the bin, and Dane Gagai gave him a big couple of ‘don't argues' in the chest.

“There's no doubt, as a young half, you're always gonna get targeted with your defence.

“You've got to get your body in front. You've got to give a genuine attempt, and hold on and wait for help.

“So Sanders (is) learning that the NRL, it is the toughest competition in the world, and sometimes you have really good weeks, other times you take some lessons.