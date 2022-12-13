While some Brisbane Broncos players like Kurt Capewell have elected not to go under the knife in the off-season, Broncos fans were given some good news this week with the welcome sight of star centre Kotoni Staggs back on the training paddock.

Staggs was spotted partaking in defensive drills at Red Hill this week, with his shoulder heavily strapped following off-season surgery.

And in more welcome news for Brisbane fans, Adam Reynolds and Payne Haas have also returned to training after going down with ankle concerns during drills last week. They join a big wave of players who've returned for pre-season in the past few weeks as the club prepares to right the wrongs of their 2022 collapse.

“Tones (Staggs) is massive for this team and one of our senior leaders,” fellow centre Jesse Arthars told AAP.

“This is his second defensive session today and he'll get more reps in going into Christmas and the New Year. I'm sure he'll be flying into Round 1.

“I'm trying to build into being a starting centre. The competition for spots is high, but I knew that. I'm looking forward to the challenge.”

Arthars is currently biding his time behind preferred starting duo Staggs and Herbie Farnworth, but he's made the most of his opportunities so far and also spent last season on loan at the Warriors, scoring five tries in 12 appearances – including a double against his current club.

“I enjoyed representing the Warriors, being a Kiwi kid,” Arthars continued.

“I got to play a few more games and add to my experience. That was a team I followed when I was young, I got to go back to New Zealand and see my family as well.

“I had a deal in place to come back, and I was always going to honour that.

“I really enjoy the culture that Kevvie is trying to build. I was here in the tough times, and I want to be here when we start winning.”

Broncos fans won't have to wait long to see just how far the centre ensemble - and the rest of the team - has come, with a Round 1 meeting against the defending premiers in Penrith on Friday, March 3.