Outside back talent is one area where the Cronulla Sharks have no issue, boasting a heap of depth spread across their backline.

Mawene Hiroti would be forgiven for wanting to look elsewhere for a more permanent role in the centres, and it seems one club was willing to offer that.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the St George Illawarra Dragons were keen on Hiroti's services, offering him a deal to join the club's ranks in 2026.

While the prospect of joining a club with flexibility in the backline would have been appealing to the 26-year-old, Hiroti opted to remain loyal, declaring he will remain in the shire for next season.

Hiroti has backed himself to retain a full-time starting role at the Sharks in 2026, and with Will Kennedy potentially on his way out, he could be eyeing their starting fullback role.

He will remain with the Sharks in 2026 and will hope to ink a longer-term deal following some good footy in the Shire.

The gun centre made his debut in 2018 with the South Sydney Rabbitohs as a teenager, before joining the Sharks in 2020.