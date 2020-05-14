Gold Coast Titans backrower Bryce Cartwright has been granted a medical exemption to not take the flu shot, clearing him to return to training and prepare for the season restart.

The 25-year old provided the Titans with medical documentation seeking an exemption from the influenza vaccine protocol which was then reviewed and ticked off by Queensland’s Chief Medical Officer Jeannette Young .

The Titans revealed the news via a statement on titans.com.au on Thursday night, also confirming that Brian Kelly had received his shots and returned to training this morning.

“Brian Kelly has received both the influenza vaccine and pneumococcal vaccinations and returned to training today in preparation for the NRL competition restart on 28 May,” the statement read.

“Bryce Cartwright provided the Club with medical documentation seeking an exemption from the influenza vaccine protocol.

“This was subsequently passed on to Queensland’s Chief Medical Officer Jeannette Young for review.

“Dr Young has granted Cartwright an exemption based on medical grounds.

“Cartwright is now eligible to return to training with the playing squad in preparation for the season restart.”