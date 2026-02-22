The career of former NSW Blues representative Ryan Matterson is facing fresh uncertainty, with the Parramatta Eels forward reportedly dealing with suspected concussion symptoms yet again. \n\nMatterson has previously battled multiple concussions, and the cumulative toll is now raising serious questions about his ability to continue playing at the top level. \n\nAccording to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 31-year-old has sought medical advice after the latest episode, adding to a troubliing history of head knocks throughout his NRL career.\n\nThe timing could not be more delicate, as Matterson's future at the Eels was already clouded after he fell out of favour in the club's forward rotation, with his long-term prospects in limbo heading into this season. \n\nNow, with medical assessments ongoing, there are genuine fears his career could be cut short on health grounds. \n\nWhile no official call has been made, the coming weeks loom as critical in determining whether the experienced forward can safely resume his career, and potentially how the final year of his contract is used in negotiations with Melbourne as the Storm hope to land Zac Lomax.