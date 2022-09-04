The Canberra Raiders have expressed their frustration at the draw for the first week of the finals, with the Green Machine subject to a six-day turnaround for their must-win game in Melbourne, despite the fact every other team between fifth and eighth will get nine days to recover.

The Raiders were the final team to secure their finals place with a win over Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon, before being told they would have to face the Storm in Melbourne on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs – who both secured their place on Friday – will face each other on Sunday afternoon at Allianz Stadium.

“It’s made it harder for us, and it reminds me of 2020,” Raiders boss Don Furner told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s not easy, but we’re used to it.”

It’s reported that the Raiders had put in a request with the NRL to play on the Sunday, but it wasn’t possible.

It’s believed that a factor in the decision was AAMI Park’s ability to host NRLW games as the competition heads into its own finals series. While the Melbourne venue has multiple change rooms and facilities to host the extra games, the home arenas of the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks are both inadequate.

But the NRL has denied these suggestions, telling the Herald that scheduling decisions were made with a view to Week 2 of the series. The winner of the Storm-Raiders elimination final is expected to play the loser of the clash between the Panthers and Eels the following Friday.

When asked about the scheduling situation in his press conference following the win over the Tigers, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart kept it simple.

“We’re a club that is used to getting the short straw,” the Raiders mentor claimed.