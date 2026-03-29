Canterbury Bulldogs fullback Connor Tracey might have public questions being asked about his role at the club, but he is set to re-sign beyond the end of 2026.\n\nThe fullback joined from the Cronulla Sharks ahead of the 2024 season as a utility and somewhat unclear on what role he would play, but has gone on to claim the number one jersey at the club, which he has refused to relinquish.\n\nSome have questioned whether the Bulldogs could look in another direction at fullback, but with Stephen Crichton seemingly unlikely to play there, Tracey has become the clear first-choice option, and has been in exceptional form to start the 2026 campaign.\n\nThe Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that Tracey has agreed to a two-year extension with the club which will be announced imminently.\n\nThat will see him remain in Bulldogs colours until at least the end of 2028.\n\nCanterbury's salary cap is believed to be a little on the stretched side, but coming up with the money to retain Tracey was a no-brainer given the state of the free agency market and his performances.\n\nThe blue and white have Kade Dykes as insurance after he signed during the off-season from the Cronulla Sharks, but outside of that, there are no specialist fullbacks at the club.\n\nTracey's contract extension is set to conjecture around the state of the spine though given Stephen Crichton spent time at five-eighth yesterday against the Newcastle Knights, with questions ongoing around the status of both Matt Burton and Lachlan Galvin in the halves.\n\nIt's understood the deal will be locked in imminently, while the move will also end any chance of the Bulldogs making a play for Jahream Bula, who the Bulldogs have been linked to.