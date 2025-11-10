The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have confirmed the signings of three new players for 2026 as they aim to win their first premiership since 2004.

In a statement on Monday, the club confirmed the arrivals of Fletcher Baker (Brisbane Broncos), Gordon Chan Kum Tong (Manly Sea Eagles) and Sean O'Sullivan (The Dolphins)

A member of the Penrith Panthers' premiership-winning squad in 2022, O'Sullivan will immediately join the club's Top 30 roster on a one-year contract, but does have a mutual option in his deal for the following season.

Meanwhile, Baker and Chan Kum Tong will be added to the club's development list for next season, with the latter confirmed to be moving into the Top 30 the following year, in 2027.

The arrival of the three players means that the Bulldogs still have three vacant spots left on their Top 30 roster for next season and also receive some salary cap relief from Jethro Rinakama injuring himself at the 2025 Pacific Championships with Fiji.

“We're very pleased to welcome Sean, Gordon and Fletcher to the Bulldogs family,” Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould said.

"Sean has proven to be a reliable half in the NRL with a great footy IQ, which we believe will be beneficial for the young playmakers in our squad.

“Gordon has only scratched the surface of his potential and we're excited to see where he can take his game, while Fletcher brings valuable experience and depth to our squad after spending time in other successful systems.”

Bulldogs 2026 Squad

1. Connor Tracey

2. Marcelo Montoya

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Bronson Xerri

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Matt Burton

7. Lachlan Galvin

8. Leo Thompson

9. Bailey Hayward

10. Max King

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Jacob Preston

13. Kurt Mann

Interchange

14. Jaeman Salmon

15. Sitili Tupouniua

16. Josh Curran

17. Harry Hayes

Rest of squad

18. Lipoi Hopoi

19. Enari Tuala

20. Samuel Hughes

21. Zyon Maiu'u

22. Jack Todd

23. Finau Latu

24. Mitchell Woods

25. Daniel Suluka-Fifita

26. Kade Dykes

27. Sean O'Sullivan

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2026 development list

1. Logan Spinks

2. Sosaia Alatini

3. Jack Underhill

4. Jethro Rinakama

5. Gordon Chan Kum Tong