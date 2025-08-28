The Brisbane Broncos' premiership hopes have been thwarted with a stack of recent injuries, most notably to their halves pairing of Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds.

Payne Haas also finds himself bedridden with an infection, leaving Reece Walsh as the man to steer the ship for the Broncos.

The club's chance of securing its first grand final berth since 2023 looks slim at the moment, but Broncos legend Corey Parker says it will be impossible without the brilliance of their star fullback.

"If the Broncos are to make a run, they can't do it without Reece Walsh," Parker said on SENQ Breakfast.

"The way the game is at the moment and the style they play, they cannot win semi-finals or [a grand final] without him.” Parker admitted that Walsh's spark is exactly what head coach Michael Maguire needs if his troops are going to make a dent in the finals.