The Raiders have suffered an major injury blow to two key players in Friday night’s win over the Dragons at GIO Stadium.

Sia Soliola is set to meet with a surgeon early next week after sustaining a facial fracture and could face an extended period of time on the sidelines.

Emre Guler suffered an ankle injury in the class against the Dragons and is awaiting scans to understand how long he will spend away from the game.

Jordan Rapana will also be closely looked at by club officials after a suspected calf injury, with the Raiders hoping he will reach match fitness in time for Saturday night’s clash against Melbourne at GIO Stadium next week.