The Canberra Raiders have signed an exciting Illawarra forward on a two-year contract.

Previously playing for the Illawarra South Coast Dragons in the Laurie Daley Cup, Bailey Sassall has signed a two-year deal with the Raiders and will join the club's Jersey Flegg Cup roster.

Sassall, 20, signs with the club after impressive performances in the pre-season Jersey Flegg Cup trials and can mainly play in the second-row.

"He is a very enthusiastic trainer and loves the new environment in Canberra - the change has done him a world of good," Sassall's manager Pierre Tannnous told Wide World of Sports.