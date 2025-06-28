Josh Papalii, a club legend of the Canberra Raiders and a former representative for the QLD Maroons and Australian Kangaroos. has reportedly secured a two-year contract that will see him exit the nation's capital.

Playing over 320 matches for the Raiders since making his debut in 2010, the front-rower remains off-contract at the end of the season and his future has been clouded in uncertainty for some time.

Having admitted that he knows his time with the Green Machine is "slowly coming to an end", an overseas team is currently in negotiations with him, which will see him hang up the boots on his NRL career.

After St Helens RLFC were "closing in" on signing him in May, The Daily Telegraph reports that Papalii is set to sign a two-year contract with the club beginning from next season.

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart later confirmed that the enforcer had attracted the interest of several teams from both overseas and the NRL, but he decided against the option, which would have seen him play against the Raiders.

“Papa (Papalii) came and spoke to (CEO) Don Furner and I some time ago and told us that he has some interest in England and also other NRL clubs and he simply said, I can't play against the Raiders and I'll look to secure a contract in England at some stage,'' Stuart told The Daily Telegraph.

“From our club's point of view, we couldn't be prouder of Josh.

“He's been an extremely loyal player and when the discussion turns to legends of the Raiders, one of the first name's spoken will be Papa's.

“How this unfolds for Papa I'm not sure, but what I do know is that he'll give everything he has until the very last step he takes on the field for the Raiders.''