Josh Papalii, a club legend of the Canberra Raiders and representative for the QLD Maroons and Australian Kangaroos, has reportedly attracted the interest of an overseas club as he nears the closing stages of his rugby league career.

Playing over 310 matches for the Raiders since debuting in 2010, the front-rower remains off-contract at the end of the season and his future is currently clouded in uncertainty.

Admitting that he knows his time with the Green Machine is "slowly coming to an end", an overseas team have expressed an interest in his services.

This comes as there has been no clear indication on whether he will re-sign, join another club or decide to hang up the boots on his playing career.

According to The League Scene, St Helens RLFC are "closing in" on signing him on a two-year contract as they look to replenish their forward stocks following Morgan Knowles's departure to the Dolphins.

"Taps being Taps, he probably thinks I can still play for another five years, but that's not the case," Papali'i told The Canberra Times earlier in the week.