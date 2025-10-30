The Canberra Raiders have locked down a key piece of their future, re-signing one of their best young prospects heading into the 2026 season.

Selected in this year's Under-19s NSW Blues squad, young Raiders hooker Mitchell Brophy has signed a three-year contract with the club, which will keep him in the nation's capital until at least the end of the 2028 season.

A player to watch over the next few years, Zero Tackle understands that the deal will see him train with the NRL squad this pre-season before moving to a development contract in 2027 and onto the Top 30 roster in 2028.

A graduate of Erindale College in Canberra, the young rake has shown his talents on both ends of the field in attack and defence and is a great communicator around the ruck.

He will contend with the likes of Owen Pattie and Tom Starling over the next few years as he continues to refine his skills and develop as a player.

The inaugural winner of the Jarrod Croker Scholarship, Brophy joined the Canberra Raiders system in 2022, playing for the Monaro Colts in the Andrew Johns Cup and has since progressed through the junior representative ranks, which saw him play in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup and Under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup during this year.

"Obviously watching Jarrod growing up, he's been an inspiration of mine ever since I started watching footy," Brophy said after being awarded the scholarship in 2024.

"Having this opportunity from him and the Raiders was far too good to turn down."