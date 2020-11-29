Cameron Smith could be on the verge of a move to AFL club Hawthorn in an off-field leadership role.

The Storm skipper is widely expected to retire before the 2021 season to allow the Melbourne Storm to move onto the next phase, with the Herald Sun reporting that he could be set to move codes as a whole.

Smith has been contacted by the Hawthorn Football Club in a bid to lure the Storm skipper into a specialised role to mentor the AFL side’s young leaders.

Smith would follow fellow Melbourne greats Billy Slater (St Kilda) and Copper Cronk (GWS Giants) in moving to an AFL club post retirement.

The 37-year-old has a close connection to Hawthorn as well, being good mates with Hawthorn star Shaun Burgoyne.

Smith is still yet to announce a decision on whether he will retire or play-on in 2021.