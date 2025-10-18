Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster has broken his silence on links between his coach Craig Bellamy and the Gold Coast Titans, admitting that he "would never stand in his way" if he were to leave his current position.

Regarded as one of the best to ever coach in the NRL alongside Ivan Cleary, Jack Gibson, Tim Sheens and Wayne Bennett, Bellamy has led the Storm to five premierships and 11 Grand Final appearances since being appointed in 2003.

However, this hasn't stopped him from being linked with a shock exit from the club and a move to the Gold Coast at the end of his current deal that expires in 2026.

While the Titans remain committed to Josh Hannay's three-year contract, it's understood the club would promote Bellamy to head coach should they land the multi-time premiership winner from 2027 onwards.

Speaking for the first time since rumours emerged linking Bellamy with the Gold Coast Titans head coaching job for the 2027 NRL season, Munster wants him to do what is best for him and his family.

"If that is what he thinks is best for him and his family, I would never stand in his way, and I don't think the club would either," Munster told The Daily Telegraph.

"He has done so much for the game and our club that I don't think anyone would be filthy enough to tell him that he couldn't leave.

"I know he has ties there (on the Gold Coast) with his daughter, Rach, and he loves the ‘Goldie' and the weather.

"He has done everything he can at the club for 23 years as a head coach, so to go out on his terms would be pretty special. A lot of other coaches don't get that opportunity.

"For him to say, ‘I'm going to leave on my terms', is a testament to him and how hard he has worked. But at the same time, he would be sorely missed."

While the Queensland skipper would totally back Bellamy's decision whether he was to stay or leave, he did admit that it would be weird to see him coaching at a club other than the Storm.

Although he started his coaching career as an assistant under Wayne Bennett at the Brisbane Broncos, Bellamy has coached over 600 matches at the Storm since his appointment in 2003, but was named the head coach twice at Brisbane in 2002 on an interim basis.

"A mentoring role I can understand, where clubs want to get him to use his knowledge. But to be the head coach of another club would be a different feeling for everyone," Munster added.

"Even fans would be saying, ‘I don't know if I'm a big fan of that'.

"But it is what it is. It felt different when Cooper Cronk went to the Roosters.

"(Bellamy) hasn't spoken to me about it, and I don't know whether he would talk to me about it, but if he does go, I would definitely miss him.

"At the same time, if he thinks that is best for his family, I'm all for it. He is so special, and I respect him so much.

"He will go down as one of the all-time great coaches, and I am very lucky to say I have been coached by him. There is always media speculation, but I haven't heard it from the horse's mouth. It's an interesting one."