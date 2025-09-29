After 27 regular-season rounds and three weeks of Finals, we're down to this.\n\nThe Storm are into yet another Grand Final, looking to right the wrongs of last year's decider.\n\nThe Broncos ended the Panthers run, qualifying for the big dance next Sunday. They too will look to put the nightmares of 2023's Grand Final behind them.\n\nAlthough there were only two NRL games this weekend, they produced plenty of talking points.\n\nSo too did the NRLW, Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup games that saw new champions crowned and an ideal Grand Final set.\n\nBelow are 20 thoughts from NRL\/NRLW Prelim Weekend:\n\n1. We've been predicting it all season, and unfortunately, the horror show that has been the Bunker's 2025 continued in the Prelims. Across the past two weeks, we saw identical situations involving head clashes. Same situation, same official, two different rulings. I picked this example as it didn't effect the result. My greatest fear is that next week, it will.\n\n2. Actually, let's double down. Liam Martin ran 30 metres to strike Ezra Mam in the back of the head and wasn't sat down for ten minutes. Yet two weeks ago, we saw Hudson Young binned for "forcefully" laughing at a player. Chris Butler is going to be awarded Grand Final duties despite two all-time clangers this weekend. This cannot continue to happen.\n\n3. The Panthers' incredible run of Grand Finals finally drew to a finish. I asked NRL X\/Twitter who they thought was missed more by Penrith in Jarome Luai or James Fisher-Harris? Let us know in the comments, but I believe Blaize Talagai stepped up in a big way. Unfortunately, there is no replacing JFH.\n\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/suthodan\/status\/1972427375918154128\n\n4. Jahrome Hughes entered the Storm's Prelim Final with a serious arm injury. The Sharks forced him to make just nine tackles on Friday night. An NRL halfback should be asked to make 20+ tackles a game even when at full fitness. That is a horrible coaching job from Craig Fitzgibbon. That's one he'll need to learn from. It seemed so obvious.\n\n[caption id="attachment_227105" align="alignnone" width="696"] LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Jahrome Hughes of New Zealand during the Rugby League World Cup Semi-Final match between Australia and New Zealand at Elland Road on November 11, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n5. It may be recency bias, or even hyperbole, but Payne Haas may have just put in the biggest forward performance of all time. 80 minutes, sans his main partner in Pat Carrigan, for 182 metres, 82 of those coming post contact, and 46 tackles without a miss. Throw in the try-saving effort late on. He's approaching best of all time status.\n\n6. Reece Walsh's decision to hand over the match-winning conversion to Adam Reynolds won't receive anywhere near the plaudits that it should. For a star player, knowing he was having an off day from the tee, to make that call ... it may have been his biggest involvement to date. The try assist late on certainly didn't hurt either.\n\n7. This past weekend we saw two sides in the Panthers and Sharks, enter their Prelims as very genuine shots. Unfortunately, both fell away late and were ultimately overrun. It just goes to show how difficult it is to win it from outside the top four, and without the week off. Both travelling sides looked tired late on, for good reason.\n\n8. Shifting to the NRLW, despite a scare for the Roosters, we have arrived at the Grand Final that we all knew would arrive even before a ball was kicked this season. The Broncos and Roosters super teams meet in the Decider. They'll need an all time Grand Final to save the season. Given the talent on show, this has a genuine Origin feel about it.\n\n\n\n9. Every year we discuss the idea to bring the NRL Grand Final back to a day time game. I have to say, the AFL Grand Final, in front of 100,000+ in the bright sunshine provides an incredible argument for it. It'll never happen due to ratings later at night, but I can absolutely get behind the argument.\n\n10. The Melbourne Storm romped home in the Jersey Flegg Grand Final, smashing the Panthers. They were runaway Minor Premiers and easily the best side in the competition. Scary stuff considering how dominant the Storm have been at the top level.\n\n11. In the NSW Cup, the New Zealand Warriors overturned a shock loss two weeks ago in smashing the Dragons. They too were Minor Premiers by a distance. Shout out to Tanah Boyd who was absolutely incredible in the win.\n\n12. The Sharks need to make some big calls in order to find some X Factor. Sione Katoa had an amazing Finals series but the Sharks are the slowest team in the competition. Playing for Newtown are speeders Sam Stonestreet and Michael Gabrael. Jessie Ramien's spot is also under pressure. Hamlin-Uele looks to be on his way out of the club with young monster Felix Faatili set to step up.\n\n[caption id="attachment_214060" align="alignnone" width="696"] Michael Gabrael. (Supplied)[\/caption]\n\n13. Every time Harry Grant is challenged, especially by Blake Brailey, he ensures the gap is put back into place right away. Earlier in the year questions were asked, leading to Grant's best run of form this season. This Friday night Grant won the battle of the number nines by a wide margin.\n\n14. Wests Tigers fans can be forgiven for wondering why their side couldn't succeed despite having Michael Maguire and Ivan Cleary as their coach at one point. Don't forget Tigers fans made a huge deal about the difficult training under Madge. The Broncos embraced it in the pre-season and are in a Grand Final as a result.\n\n15. Those looking for a reason why the Storm advanced over the Sharks on Friday night, they simply won the big moments. All four members of their superstar spine had massive moments that lead to tries. The Sharks didn't. Enough said.\n\n16. There are strong rumours that the Bulldogs are set to appoint Adam O'Brien as their new attacking coach. I honestly don't know what they're doing at the Dogs. The Knights had a historically terrible attacking season. I know O'Brien was the head coach rather than the attacking coach, but he obviously had a big say in what went on. I don't get it.\n\n[caption id="attachment_117415" align="alignnone" width="696"] TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 07: Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien looks on before the start during the round nine NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Newcastle Knights at Qld Country Bank Stadium, on May 07, 2022, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n17. Reece Walsh simply has to be on that plane to England. He should be picked over Dylan Edwards as the back up fullback at very least. I can mount a serious argument that he should start despite the fact that James Tedesco will travel as the Dally M medalist.\n\n18. Speaking of the Dally M medal, the nominees list was released a few days ago and they look to have nailed it. Tom Dearden's disappearance was the only shock, but given he shifted between six and seven, I understand why. See how the winners fall before we overreact but so far so good.\n\n19. The Sharks don't look to know what they want to do with the fullback spot next year. Will Kennedy can be so brilliant yet so average, within a five-minute span. It's likely he'll sign a one year extension, with Liam Ison returning from an ACL injury he suffered in week one of this year. I think they need to target a dynamo option to take that next step.\n\n20. Anyone hoping to see the end of the Panthers dynasty, I feel any celebrations may be too early. Their Jersey Flegg team, although beaten in the Grand Final, was brilliant all season. Their NSW Cup side only missed Finals due to the mass resting by the NRL side. They have some genuine freaks coming through ... unfortunately for the rest of us.