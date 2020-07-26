The Bulldogs keen to secure a double swoop on the Raiders by luring Curtis Scott to Canterbury.

According to The Australian’s Brent Read, the Bulldogs are keen to add Curtis Scott to the team for next season after he failed to stamp his place in the Raiders team this season.

Scott would join Raiders teammate Nick Cotric at the Bulldogs next season as the outside back signed a three-year deal to work under Trent Barrett.

“Curtis hasn’t really settled in in Canberra, it hasn’t really worked,” Read said on Triple M.

“Melbourne are paying a lot of his salary this year, they’re paying a lot of it next year, he’s got another year after that in Canberra. he’s a pretty attractive proposition with Melbourne chipping in a bit and if Canberra chip in as well suddenly you can get Curtis Scott for next to nothing. It’s one of those watch this space ones.”

Scott has not started a game for the Raiders since his disastrous display against Parramatta in round 7.

His chances of cementing his place in the team next season has taken a hit with the Raiders signing Corey Harawira-Naera from the Bulldogs.