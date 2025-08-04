The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly tabled a two-year contract to a young Queensland prospect who has been compared to NSW Origin star utility Connor Watson.

Ever since Cameron Ciraldo took over the head coaching role in 2023, the Canterbury Bulldogs have made the successful transition from being one of the worst teams in the competition to an NRL premiership threat.

Since Ciraldo's arrival, the club has made several marquee signings, such as Stephen Crichton and Lachlan Galvin, but has also made key signings to bolster their depth and pathways teams.

In preparation for the future, the Bulldogs now have their sights on a young Queensland prospect who has shown glimpses of brilliance in his first season in the QLD Cup for the Norths Devils.

Having gotten his first taste of playing against men this year, The Courier-Mail reports that Lauloto Salei has been tabled a two-year contract to join the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Mainly coming off the interchange bench as he adjusts to the competition, he has made 11 tackle busts, 729 running metres, 240.6 post-contact metres and scored one try in 17 appearances for the Devils.

The move to target Salei comes after the club has already signed his younger brother, Isaac Salei, who is currently attending the famed Wavell High School in Queensland.