Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs prop Max King is keen to see Israel Folau return to the NRL and hopes the competition will rectify its call to have him blocked.

Folau was nearing a return to the Wests Tigers in a mid-season switch, which would have marked 16 years since he left the code, but negotiations stalled when Folau was reportedly blocked by members of the game's governing body.

His wife, Maria, went to social media to explain Israel was met with a roadblock in his return to the 13-man code.

She claimed that Folau's entrance would be a distraction to the club fighting for a Top 8 spot, while also raising concerns on "inclusiveness" shown towards her partner.

Folau had his multi-million Rugby Australia contract torn up in 2019 for breaching the code's Professional Players' Code of Conduct after he posted a social media post surrounding Christianity and homosexuality.

Although Christian NRL player King has shown his support for the dual-international, saying many fans would be keen to have him back and that his beliefs should also be valued.

"I think every fan and spectator wants to see Israel back in the league," King said to AAP.

"I guess we want everyone's voice to be heard, and everyone's opinion matters. I think equally in the same fact that Israel has his beliefs and I think they should be valued as well. Loading matchup…