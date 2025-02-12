Weeks away from the beginning of the 2025 NRL season, reports have emerged that Canterbury Bulldogs Reed Mahoney was reportedly shopped around to rival clubs during the off-season.

A former skipper of the club, Mahoney had one of his best seasons in the NRL during 2024 and was even named in the extended squad for the QLD Maroons as coverage for Harry Grant.

However, the star hooker is now being linked with an exit from the club despite him still being contracted for a further two seasons on a salary of around $625,000 a season.

"I'm hearing a strong rumour that former Bulldogs skipper Reed Mahoney was shopped around to rival NRL clubs in the off-season," The Triple M Whisper said in a new segment on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy.

MORE TO COME...