The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have provided an injury update on eight players in their squad ahead of their Saturday afternoon game against the Cronulla Sharks.

Duo Fa'amanu Brown and Jacob Kiraz are both expected to return in Round 11 against the Warriors. Suffering a left elbow injury in Round 4, Brown has since been reviewed by a specialist and is currently in a brace. However, he will be ready to go against the Warriors.

On the other hand, Kiraz is expected to return at the same time but could be out for longer. Leaving the field last week with an MCL sprain, he is currently immobilised and has yet to begin running or training.

Chris Patolo is expected to be next on the return list, with the back-rower projected to be available for the club's Round 12 clash against the Titans. Yet to play a game this season, Patolo injured his left knee whilst training in the pre-season.

Youngster Franklin Pele and English international Luke Thompson will return around Round 14-16. Important members of the forward pack, two have been recovering from a radius fracture (Pele) and ruptured Lisfranc ligament (Thompson).

Star winger Josh Addo-Carr is also expected to return around the same time; however, he hopes to return before Game 1 of State of Origin. Injuring himself on Good Friday against the Rabbitohs, he has begun the rehabilitation process on his right knee.

Unfortunately, it isn't all good news for Bulldogs fans, as Bailey Biondi-Odo and Viliame Kikau aren't projected to return until near the end of the season.

Biondi-Odo suffered an ACL injury whilst competing in the 2022 NSW Cup Elimination Final. Progressing well, he has currently begun on-field running.

New signing Viliame Kikau was unable to get going this season after suffering a pec tendon rupture in the lead-up to their Round 7 game.

With scans confirming the extent of the injury, he has begun his rehabilitation process and is working with the club's medical professional to manage his injury postoperatively.