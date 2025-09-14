The 2025 NRL Finals may be on his mind at the moment, but Canterbury Bulldogs outside back Enari Tuala intends to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.\r\n\r\nCurrently in the first season of his two-year contract with the Bulldogs, Tuala had a slow start to his career with the Belmore-based side due to injury, but has found fine form over the past three months.\r\n\r\nPlaying his first match in Round 18, he has been able to slot in nicely in the back-line and transformed from being a back-up rotational player to someone who is continually knocking on the door for first-grade selection.\r\n\r\nHowever, he will soon be able to test the open market alongside 11 other teammates, such as Josh Curran and Connor Tracey, as he looks to secure his long-term future.\r\n\r\nSpeaking to Zero Tackle, Tuala confirmed that he hopes to remain at the Bulldogs beyond the expiration of his contract, which comes to an end at the conclusion of the 2026 NRL season.\r\n\r\n"Yeah, for sure, I want to stay. I love this club, but that's still a long way (away)," Tuala said.\r\n\r\n"I always just take it game by game and hopefully hit some good form at the end of the year.\r\n\r\n"Everyone at this club's real close and we're all brothers."\r\n\r\nHe will be available to speak to rival teams from November 1 and is bound to attract interest from a host of different clubs, including the new Perth Bears expansion team, which will be able to start buying players.