The Canterbury Bulldogs have handed a new long-term deal to an impressive young outside back coming through the club's pathways system.

Although they couldn't clinch a spot in the 2025 Finals series in the Harold Matthews Cup competition, the Bulldogs were still able to produce some stellar performances throughout the season as they showcased the next generation of players coming through the club.

One of those players was centre Braith Sloane, who has now been handed a long-term contract extension with the Bulldogs until at least the end of the 2028 season.

This comes after he scored two tries for NSW City in the annual U16s City vs Country clash and played alongside the likes of Cyrus Bloomfield and Lachlan Metcalf.

Hailing from Condobolin, Sloane is a student of the famed Newington College and has also shown his skill in the 15-man code in the GPS rugby union competition.