Canterbury are closing in on three big signatures in what shapes as a massive coup for the club.

According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, the Bulldogs are edging towards signing Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr, Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan and Panthers young gun Matt Burton.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

The Wests Tigers were originally thought to be the frontrunner to secure Addo-Carr, but Canterbury are now in the box seat to land the NSW and Kangaroos star.

The Bulldogs are expected to up the ante in their pursuit of Burton on November 1 when he becomes eligible to be signed from 2022.

Meanwhile, the Flanagan deal is expected to go through in the next 24 hours.

Incoming Canterbury coach Trent Barrett’s eyes will be lighting up as his side looks to get injected with some serious attacking firepower.

Hooper also reports that the Storm are eyeing Bulldogs winger Reimis Smith as a potential replacement for Addo-Carr.