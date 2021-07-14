Canterbury centre Will Hopoate is reportedly nearing a move to the Saints, but it won't be with St George Illawarra.

The off-contract Bulldog has been closely linked to the Super League, with reigning champions St Helens understood to be nearing agreement on a two-year deal, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that the Saints have offered Hopoate a deal that would see the 29-year-old venture to the Northern Hemisphere, with Rugby League Live suggesting the Merseyside club currently await his response.

With a reported player-swap move involving Dragon Matt Dufty now falling through after the fullback signed for the Belmore club from 2022 on a single deal, Hopoate could find himself plying his trade in England.

The attraction of a multi-year deal would be desirable for Hopoate, who has reportedly baulked at 12 months offers that would keep him in Australia.

Hopoate is among a plethora of off-contract Bulldogs players that are facing an uncertain future at the club as Trent Barrett continues his list overhaul.

Half Lachlan Lewis is also reportedly on the outer, with the Bulldogs playmaker unlikely to be handed a new deal for next season.

The Bulldogs will welcome Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Brent Naden and Dufty to their senior side from 2022, but will be making a number of cut-throat decisions on their current list before the season's end.