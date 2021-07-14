SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 26: Will Hopoate of the Bulldogs passes as he is tackled during the round 24 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Canterbury Bulldogs at UOW Jubilee Oval on August 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Canterbury centre Will Hopoate is reportedly nearing a move to the Saints, but it won't be with St George Illawarra.

The off-contract Bulldog has been closely linked to the Super League, with reigning champions St Helens understood to be nearing agreement on a two-year deal, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that the Saints have offered Hopoate a deal that would see the 29-year-old venture to the Northern Hemisphere, with Rugby League Live suggesting the Merseyside club currently await his response.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - APRIL 04: Will Hopoate of the Bulldogs runs the ball during the round five NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Canberra Raiders at Belmore Sports Ground on April 4, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

With a reported player-swap move involving Dragon Matt Dufty now falling through after the fullback signed for the Belmore club from 2022 on a single deal, Hopoate could find himself plying his trade in England.

The attraction of a multi-year deal would be desirable for Hopoate, who has reportedly baulked at 12 months offers that would keep him in Australia.

Hopoate is among a plethora of off-contract Bulldogs players that are facing an uncertain future at the club as Trent Barrett continues his list overhaul.

Half Lachlan Lewis is also reportedly on the outer, with the Bulldogs playmaker unlikely to be handed a new deal for next season.

The Bulldogs will welcome Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Brent Naden and Dufty to their senior side from 2022, but will be making a number of cut-throat decisions on their current list before the season's end.

1 COMMENT

  1. I’d have Dufty on twice the pay packet over Hopoate anyday.
    Have no idea if it was true the Dragons were even after him. Did he ever play for the Broncos? I don’t think so!

    The mixed messages coming out of the Dragons camp is hard to follow let alone swallow.