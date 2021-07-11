Canterbury Bulldogs' outside back Will Hopoate has been reportedly linked with a move to the English Super League.

The 29-year-old, who is off contract at the end of the 2021 season has been told he won't be offered a new deal at the end of this season to stay in Belmore. The news is somewhat unsurprising given Canterbury's signing spree in the outside backs, including Melbourne Storm and New South Wales Blues superstar Josh Addo-Carr.

While speculation has been abundant that he has been in talks with the St George Illawarra Dragons over the past week, it would appear those conversations have cooled off. There were rumours too that Hopoate would depart immediately for Wollongong in a player swap deal with Dufty, although the latter has now put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Bulldogs from the beginning of 2022.

Hopoate is now rumoured to be on the verge of signing a new two-year deal to relocate to the Northern Hemisphere, with St Helens reportedly very keen on securing his services.

The 175-game veteran has made nothing official, with neither the Bulldogs or St Helens offering comment on his contract situation moving forward.

St Helens are one of the most historically successful English Super League clubs, having won 15 championships, including the last two in a row.

They currently sit in second place on this season's Super League table with ten wins from their 12 games, with a number of ex-NRL players plying their trade for the club. Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama, Joel Thompson, Sione Mata'utia and Agnatius Paasi are all currently at the club.