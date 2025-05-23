Reece Walsh is one of the NRL's biggest stars, and while this title comes with a lot of shine, it also bears plenty of responsibility.

Walsh was reminded of this after falling into yet another controversy, this time a TikTok video of him punching a friend with boxing gloves, causing an uproar throughout NRL media.

While fans, critics, and even the Brisbane Broncos' board found Walsh's actions to be worthy of scrutiny, Phil Gould has highlighted a bigger problem in this online fiasco.

“The young people today, their life is on video and their life is on social media. It's a different world, I hate social media for young people,” Gould admitted on Wide World of Sports' Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs supremo did say that while he has no issues with Walsh's antics, posting to social media was where the 22-year-old fell short.

“This is what young men do, the difference is [that] these days, they film it and put it all out on video and social media. That's the stupidity, that part there.

“When young men get together and have a drink, this is what they do, this is the prank stuff that they do on each other," Gould assured. "The stupidity here is Reece Walsh allowing it to be videoed and getting it on social media."

The Maroons' fullback was shamed online for encouraging violence, a claim that Walsh himself cleared up when speaking to the media earlier this week.

“Just having a laugh with my mate, obviously,” Walsh said on Nine's Today Show.

“We don't support violence and stuff like that, but obviously, it's not a good look for myself and that was all [me] trying to have a laugh and a good time with friends."

Gould disputed these accusations, challenging those who discourage his behaviour to look at how most young boys interact with their friends behind closed doors.

“That's life, it's what young men do … it's not a good look. Everyone is coming out and saying they are supporting violence and other things. Some of the stuff they get up to when they're having a drink together, it's what young men do."

Gould did say that Walsh's status in the NRL community warrants some uproar; however, at the end of the day, the Broncos' star clearly had no ill intent.

“Reece Walsh probably shouldn't be doing it because he's a professional footballer … but that's Reece wanting to show his mates he is still a part of the group.

"I know exactly what's gone on there, I know what it is."

Reports have indicated that Broncos officials are disappointed with Walsh and may even decide to take action against their fullback. Broncos chief executive Dave Donaghy met with Walsh on Tuesday to discuss the matter.