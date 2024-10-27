The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have announced a three-year partnership with a Fijian rugby league team.

The deal with the rugby league club, Kaiviti Silktails creates a direct pathway for Fijian talent into the Bulldogs development programs.

This collaboration will commence ahead of the 2025 season, concluding their previous partnership with the Sydney Roosters.

Coached by former NRL star Wes Naqaima, the Silktails currently compete in the NSWRL's Jersey Flegg Cup.

Chairman of the Silktails, Petero Civoniceva expressed his enthusiasm for the new alliance.

“There were just so many reasons why this deal made sense for us,” Civoniceva stated to Fox Sports.

“Watching the rise of their NRL team this year won the hearts of all rugby league fans.”

Civoniceva highlighted the significance of aligning with a strong pathways program, acknowledging the efforts of Phil Gould and Adam Hartigan in developing the Bulldogs' successful program.

“The rise of the NRL team has been built on what they have done, and to align ourselves with a strong program was paramount for us,” he added.

Phil Gould, the Bulldogs' Manager, is currently in Suva, Fiji, to finalise the partnership.

He noted that star recruit Viliame Kikau played a role in facilitating this deal.

“Since then, we have established ‘The Kikau Academy' in Fiji, and our Ron Massey Cup and Jersey Flegg teams have played in Fiji three times in the last twelve months to help promote this,” Gould explained.

“Partnering with the Silktails is an extension of our commitment to rugby league in Fiji.”

Gould shared a photo on X with two promising Fijian talents set to join the Bulldogs' pathways program.

One is an 18-year-old who will integrate into Canterbury's SG Ball side, while the other is just 14 but already towering over six feet tall.

"Two young Bulldog recruits I won't tell you their names. They will make their own names,” Gould wrote on X.