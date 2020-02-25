Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have named a 22-man squad for their match against the Canberra Raiders in Port Macquarie on Saturday February 29.

Captain Josh Jackson will make his return to the team after recovering from a broken nose and will be joined by forward Adam Elliott, who is named despite suffering a minor leg injury in training a fortnight ago.

After appearing in last week’s NRL All-Stars fixture, Corey Harawira-Naera and Dallin Watene-Zekezniak have both been named with Watene-Zelezniak to be assessed before the match on Saturday as the final 13 will be confirmed one hour before kick-off.

The trial against the Raiders will be the second and final hitout for the Bulldogs ahead of their season opener against the Paramatta Eels on Thursday March 12.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 22-man Squad