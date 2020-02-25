Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have named a 22-man squad for their match against the Canberra Raiders in Port Macquarie on Saturday February 29.
Captain Josh Jackson will make his return to the team after recovering from a broken nose and will be joined by forward Adam Elliott, who is named despite suffering a minor leg injury in training a fortnight ago.
After appearing in last week’s NRL All-Stars fixture, Corey Harawira-Naera and Dallin Watene-Zekezniak have both been named with Watene-Zelezniak to be assessed before the match on Saturday as the final 13 will be confirmed one hour before kick-off.
The trial against the Raiders will be the second and final hitout for the Bulldogs ahead of their season opener against the Paramatta Eels on Thursday March 12.
Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 22-man Squad
- Adam Elliott
- Aiden Tolman
- Brandon Wakeham
- Christian Crichton
- Corey Hawira-Naera
- Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
- Dean Britt
- Dylan Napa
- Isaiah Tass
- Jack Cogger
- Jake Averillo
- Jayden Okunbor
- Joe Stimson
- Josh Jackson
- Kerrod Holland
- Lachlan Lewis
- Morgan Harper
- Ofahiki Ogden
- Reimis Smith
- Renouf To’omaga
- Sione Katoa
- Will Hopoate
watching the last trral against the Sharks (even though the Sharks had a reggies team). Wakeham seemed to control the team better when he came on and gave more attacking options than Lewis and Cogger.
If Lewis can’t perform this year either bulk him up and move him to 13 as he is a good defender or let him g.
I also think Cogger is overrated.
Big issue in the halves for the doggies.
They could surprise a lot of people if they get it right