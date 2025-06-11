Brotherly Bond: Jojo Fifita reveals the dream he wants to make a reality amid new deal

On the verge of signing a three-year extension to remain at the Gold Coast Titans beyond 2025, outside back Jojo Fifita has revealed the family dream he wants to turn into a reality.

The Gold Coast Titans may currently be sitting at the bottom of the NRL ladder, with only three wins from 12 matches, but the club has some of the best young and up-and-coming rugby league players coming through their pathways system.

Preparing to rebuild their roster over the next few seasons as they look to return to the NRL Finals, brothers Isaac Harrison and Zane Harrison and talented centre Sam Stephenson are just a few players who are set to earn their first-grade debut in the coming years.

Another one of these young players is Viliami Fifita, the younger brother of outside back Jojo Fifita, who signed a four-year contract with the club in November, extending until the end of 2029.

Currently, with the Future Titans program, Fifita is only 16 years old and has impressed at the schoolboy level but is completely opposite to his older brother, mainly playing in the forwards rather than back-line.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, Jojo Fifita - who is poised to sign a new three-year deal - spoke about his younger brother and the dream they share of one day playing together in the NRL for the Gold Coast Titans.

"That would definitely make our family proud and I know it's something that we've always wanted to do and if the time's right and it happens than I'm just excited," Fifita told Zero Tackle.

"I never played with him. I've only trained with him.

"He's a hard worker. He's got some speed for a big boy and he's strong too, pretty much an all-round player.

"His school wanted him to play in the backs and the forward so he can move around which is a good thing."