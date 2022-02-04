The Broncos are reportedly looking to increase their next contract offer for emerging flyer Selwyn Cobbo, as several rival clubs continue to circle the talented teenager.

Currently signed until the end of next season, any interested suitor will need to wait until November until opening discussions with the young fullback.

That hasn't stopped Cobbo from being linked to other clubs however, with NRL newcomers the Dolphins reportedly one of five clubs showing interest in the 19-year-old.

It is understood that Cobbo's agent Tas Bartlett has held multiple discussions with the Dolphins, with senior coach Wayne Bennett keen to inject youth into his inaugural squad.

The Dolphins' interest in Cobbo has sparked a substantial tug-of-war for the Queenslander's services, with the Broncos now set to approach Cobbo's management with a deal north of $1 million, per The Courier Mail.

Cobbo had been highly-touted before he first stepped foot into NRL circles, often being seen as the next Latrell Mitchell.

The Cherbourg native had shown glimpses of stardom across his rookie campaign last year, featuring in the centres and on the wing.

Cobbo's stocks have only continued to rise since pulling on the Broncos jersey, with Brisbane football boss Ben Ikin expressing his desire to have the flashy outside back remain at Red Hill for the long haul.

“Selwyn is contracted to the Broncos for another two years,” Ikin told News Corp.

“He has been in our system for a long time and we think really highly of him.

“We’d love for him to stay long-term so when the time is right we will enter negotiations in an attempt to keep him at the club.”

Ahead of a highly-anticipated second season in the NRL, Cobbo will step feature on the biggest pre-season stage when he represents the Indigenous All-Stars on February 12, having been named in Laurie Daley's squad earlier this week.

The Dolphins have already swooped on fellow Broncos fullback Jamayne Isaako for 2023, while English import Herbie Farnworth has been another target in their sights.

Seen as the Broncos' answer to their future No.1 questions, Cobbo is set for greater exposure at fullback in 2022 as he prepares for the full-time duties.

Across his seven appearances in 2021, Coboo scored two tries, two goals and one try assist while averaging over 100 running metres per game.