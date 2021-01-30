Bronco centre Kotoni Staggs has been breached by the NRL Integrity Unit for his use of a homophobic slur towards a fan.

The insult occurred after a fan asked Staggs for a photo on a night out in Dubbo.

Ryan Young from The Daily Telegraph reports, court documents revealed the Broncos centre refused the photo request and said “nah you walk like a f*****”.

The exchange led to an altercation, which involved Staggs’ friends Brogan Black and Brad McCarroll who punched the man in the head multiple times.

Staggs has not been accused of involvement in the incident but his friends were charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The pair pleaded guilty and claimed the fight started because the fan made racial remarks to Staggs.

The preliminary breach imposed by the NRL means Staggs will need to pay a fine and complete appropriate education.