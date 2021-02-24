Star Broncos prop Matt Lodge has declared his future is at Red Hill amid reports that he was being shopped to rival clubs during the off-season.

There was talk at the end of last year that new Broncos coach Kevin Walters was keen to make big changes to their roster, with Lodge one name that came up as a potential casualty.

However, the 25-year old told The Daily Telegraph he is committed to staying in Brisbane.

“There‘s been a lot of talk but I want to stay here,” Lodge said.

“Kevvie has come in as coach and he didn’t know too much about what went on with me last year.

“As coach, I guess he has every right to want to move me, but we seem to have sorted things out and I‘m happy.

“Kevvie wants me here now and I‘m happy here playing with my mates, so I will put in every day that I am here.”

Lodge’s 2020 season was hampered by injuries, restricting him to just six NRL appearances.

But coming off a hard summer as he looks to bounce back from two knee injuries, Lodge will look to get back to his scintillating best form.

If Brisbane’s opening trial against Wynnum last Friday night is anything to go by, he is every chance, with Lodge putting in a best-on-ground performance.

Walters assured that he also saw Lodge in his future plans.

“Matt is staying here. He has a Broncos contract and that‘s what is happening,” The Broncos coach said.

“He was our best player in the trial (against Wynnum) so he‘s had a good start.

“He was injured for a lot of last year and he copped a lot of criticism, but the trial was just the start of what should be a great season from him.

“He showed his class against the Wynnum side, he’s a genuinely good NRL player.

“I just want to see Matt be consistent this year. I want him to cart the ball forward strongly, he has a nice pass in him and defensively he has some presence, so there‘s no issues for me.”

Lodge is contracted at Brisbane until the end of 2022 where he then has a two-year option to stay at the club.

He has played 65 NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2014, previously playing for the Wests Tigers.