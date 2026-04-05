The Brisbane Broncos will be without Reece Walsh and Ben Hunt, as well as potentially Adam Reynolds, in the coming weeks.\n\nThe Broncos went through the wars in Saturday night's win over the Gold Coast Titans, with Walsh originally taken from the field for what was deemed to be Category 1 concussion symptoms.\n\nThat would have automatically ruled him out for 11 days, but he could now face up to six weeks on the sideline with a fractured cheekbone confirmed.\n\nThe Broncos confirmed in a statement that Walsh would miss between four and six weeks, and would require surgery.\n\n"The Brisbane Broncos can confirm Reece Walsh suffered a fractured cheekbone in Friday night's win over the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium," the club wrote.\n\n"He will undergo surgery today, with an expected recovery time of approximately four to six weeks."\n\nSpeaking post game, Michael Maguire revealed Ezra Mam and Ben Hunt were also banged up, while Adam Reynolds played just 25 minutes before being taken off with a groin injury.\n\nIt has now been revealed that Hunt is set to miss between six and eight weeks with a high grade MCL injury.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396336"]\n\nReynolds, it has since been confirmed, is also facing a week or two on the sidelines, with Brisbane confirming he won't play next weekend.\n\n"It's alright. A little tender," Reynolds said of his groin.\n\n"Just speaks volumes of the squad that we have here [that I didn't have to come back]. We get injuries and players step up and do a fantastic job. We didn't miss a beat.\n\n"Not only in my position but ovsiously the reshuffle in the backline with Jesse at the back and Antonio comes in the debutant. I'm proud of the group, the adversity that we faced throughout the game with the defensive work we had to do."\n\nWalsh's absence should see him back in time for the opening game of the State of Origin series, but exactly how many chances he will have to push his case for selection is up in the air.\n\nJesse Arthars will likely retain the fullback jumper after being shuffled there last night, although Hayze Perham and Deine Mariner are other options, while the Broncos face a major crisis at halfback.\n\nThomas Duffy is likely to come in at seven, although the Broncos could also play five-eighth Josh Rogers out of position, with the club's other alternative Billy Walters out to an ACL injury suffered at the back-end of 2025.\n\nThe understrength Broncos will clash with the North Queensland Cowboys next weekend.